Watch: Massive Explosion At Belgorod Airport In Russia As Moscow-Kyiv War Rages On

Russia's armed forces on Sunday repelled a massive attack on the Belgorod airport, a city located close to the border with Ukraine. Over 10 missiles were shot down by Moscow's air defence systems that were activated. Two hit the airport area causing a loud blast. Governor of Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov had reported two casualties as a result of the shelling. On Telegram, an official advisor and a former deputy minister at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said in an update that a series of "loud sounds" resonated in the Russian city of Belgorod. He furthermore informed that Governor Gladkov has reported that house were destroyed, and at least three were killed and four were wounded as the casualties spiked.

Pantsir parts seen in the footage

In the footage shared by the pro-Kremlin anonymous Telegram channel, Rybar parts of the Pantsir or '"carapace"' air defence system were shown in Belgorod. Pantsir is a Russian short-range anti-aircraft missile and artillery system. "There is no such equipment in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reminded Anton Gerashchenko. Earlier yesterday, the Russian defence ministry said that at least two volunteers from Russian forces opened fire on other soldiers at a military training facility in the Belgorod area. At least 11 were killed and 15 others were injured in the incident. The two gunmen were killed following the incident and were identified from another former Soviet country, whom Russia's MoD did not name. The event was classified as a "terrorist attack."

Meanwhile, loud explosions rocked the "GT CHPP Luch" thermal power plant in Russia's city of Belgorod earlier on Saturday, which was speculated to have been conducted by the Ukrainian armed forces via a drone. Reports also claimed that the attack was a failed "S-300" missile launch from Russia itself aimed at the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. A power outage was reported in several parts of the Russian city that plunged into darkness early Saturday morning. The suspected drone attack on the Russian infrastructure came just days after Ukrainian armed forces launched an attack on the Russian military airfield that destroyed TU-22M3 bombers capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles. The strike was conducted last week and hit Moscow's Shaykovka air base in the Kaluga region, located about 200km (124 miles) from the border with Ukraine.