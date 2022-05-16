Western Sanctions Stopped Belarusian Exports Worth Over $16 Billion To EU, US: Belarus PM

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entered its 82nd day, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko claimed that western sanctions imposed on his country had prevented $16 to $18 billion worth of its yearly exports to the Western nations, the Belta news agency reported. Golovchenko asserted, “Because of the sanctions, almost all of Belarus' exports to the countries of the European Union and North America have been blocked. This...comes to about $16 billion to $18 billion a year”, DW reported.

Further, this came at a time when the Chief of the General Staff of Belarus, Viktor Gulevich, stated that the country's Armed Forces would deploy special operations forces to the Ukrainian border because "the United States (US) and its allies" are increasing their military presence at state boundaries. According to a statement made on May 10, Tuesday, “In order to ensure the security of the Republic of Belarus in the southern direction, the forces of the units of the special operations forces are deployed in three tactical directions". It is worth noting that Belarus has committed to supporting Russia from the beginning of the conflict.

⚡️ Belarus moves additional troops to Ukraine's border.



Belarus state-controlled news agency Belta reported that “to respond to the threat from the Armed Forces of Ukraine” the country is sending special operation forces to its border with Ukraine. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 10, 2022

Lukashenko has demanded involvement in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

In addition to this, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has demanded that his country must be included in talks to end the war in Ukraine, claiming that Minsk has been wrongly portrayed as "an accomplice of the aggressor." According to media reports, Belarus has underlined its displeasure with Western countries' objections to Minsk's involvement in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

Anatoly Glaz, a spokesperson for Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remarked on state television that the West does not want to include Belarus in the way of accomplishing an accord between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, according to ZN.UA.

As per media reports, Glaz's comments were made after Belarusian President Lukashenko said on April 7 that Russia-Ukraine negotiations could not proceed without Minsk's involvement. Belarus' point of view should be expressed during these conversations, according to Lukashenko, since Belarus has been "dragged into this by nations such as the West".

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of May, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schellenberg asserted amid the announcement of the sixth package of sanctions on Russia that the fresh EU sanctions package would affect Russia's and Belarus' military-industrial complex.

Following a meeting of the Austrian Cabinet of Ministers, the Foreign Minister indicated that the removal of more Russian banks from the SWIFT system, particularly Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, had impacted Belarusian banks. As per media reports, he said that the tough penalties are intended primarily at Russia's and Belarus' military-industrial complexes.

(Image: AP)