Who Is 'Wali', World Famous Sniper Who Joined Ukraine’s Forces In Fight Against Russia?

As Russia intensifies its military offensive in Ukraine, French-Canadian sniper, 'Wali' has joined Ukrainian forces. When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began recruiting foreign troops to help his country defend a Russian invasion, 'Wali' jumped at the chance and joined the Canadian contingent on Wednesday.

A veteran of the Royal Canadian 22nd Regiment, Wali said he felt like a firefighter who hears the alarm ringing, The Sun reported.

Who is Wali?

'Wali' is a French-Canadian computer scientist who participated in the Afghanistan war twice, once in Kandahar and once in Helmand. During his tenure there, he got the nickname 'Wali' after killing dozens of adversaries with his sniper rifle between 2009 and 2011.

He was a member of the elite JTF-2 team where the sniper with the farthest distance kill record was achieved (3,540 meters). His nickname 'Wali' means guardian in Arabic. Wali and his wife have a baby son at home. While his father fights the war in Ukraine, the baby will turn one, next week.

Why is Wali famous?

There are many skilled snipers all over the world, but only a few are well-known, while others prefer to remain anonymous. So, what makes this sharpshooter so well-known in the West? A good sniper will typically get 5-6 kills per day. A great sniper gets between 7 and 10, putting them in the elite group of snipers who are in a different class. On the other side, on a productive campaign, 'Wali' can provide up to 40 kills every day.

These figures solidified his standing among the world's militaries. He appeared on television and is well-known wherever he goes. That is why his enlistment in Ukraine's armed forces has caused such a stir in Ukrainian and international media. Reportedly, Wali, who arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, killed six Russian soldiers in two days, according to sources.

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and launched a series of strikes across the country. The fighting has resulted in a catastrophic refugee crisis and the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims that over 12,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict thus far.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)