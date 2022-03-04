Zaporizhzhia Attack: What Could Be The Fallout Of A Hit At Ukraine’s Nuclear Power Plant?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated when troops began firing at Europe's largest nuclear power plant - Zaporizhzhia on Friday - triggering the possibility of a nuclear explosion. Zaporizhzhia - situated near the southern city of Enerhodar supplies 25% of Ukraine’s power generation and is one of the four operating NPPs in the country. Currently, the fire caused due to the attack has been contained by the plant authorities.

What can be the fallout of the attack?

The Zaporizhzhia power plant - operational since 1984 - has an installed capacity of 6GW - six units which produce up to 42 billion kWh of electricity, according to Power Technology. Each unit comprising of a pressurised water reactor (PWR) generates 1000 MW each. The plant - which is controlled by Ukraine’s national nuclear energy generating company NNEGC Energoatom - has been surrounded by Russian troops for the past two days.

However, in the early hours of Friday, a heavy gun battle and firing began at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, informed Mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov. With Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warning of a 'catastrophe ten times larger than 1986 Chernobyl accident', President Zelenskyy pleaded with Europe saying, "For the first time in human history, a terrorist state has resorted to nuclear terror. Only immediate European action can stop Russian troops”.

Any direct hit at the power plant could lead to major equipment failure which could lead to failure of the cooling system, uncontrolled nuclear fission, overheating of critical equipment like generator, turbine, transformers, fans etc. Catastrophic effects include - radiation leak, nuclear reactor explosion, total grid failure. Similar to the Chernobyl incident - radioactive material may spew high in the air - spreading across the country and Europe.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant

As of now, Zaporizhzhia NPP has informed that a training facility in the plant caught fire and is now under control. The plant authorities also stated that there were no evidence of radiation leak or major equipment damage, assuaging fears of a nuclear explosion - similar to the 1986 Chernobyl accident. The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has also stopped now, informed Orlov. Russia has already taken over the now-defunct Chernobyl power plant.

On March 1, Russia informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that its military forces have taken control of the territory around Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russia added that personnel at the plant continued their “work on providing nuclear safety and monitoring radiation in normal mode of operation. The radiation levels remain normal”.

In addition, Ukraine informed the IAEA that all its nuclear power plants remained under the control of the national operator - State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU). However, on March 3, it warned IAEA that Russian forces were moving towards Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. IAEA stated that any military or other action could endanger security or safety of the NPP and that that operating staff must be able to fulfil their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.