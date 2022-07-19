Zelensky Dismisses Dy Head Of Security Service Of Ukraine & Replaces Several Officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced heads of SBU department in several regional offices. He has also dismissed Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Volodymyr Horbenko, Zelenskyy has taken the decision after dismissing Ivan Bakanov from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda. The move of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 140 days.

Zelenskyy dismissed Ruslan Volodymyrovych Hryhorenko and appointed Fedorov Eduard Volodymyrovych as the head of the SBU department in Sumy. In addition, he appointed Serhii Petrovych Lysak as the head of the SBU department in Dnipropetrovsk after suspending Volodymyr Yuriyovych Krasnyansky from the post, as per the Ukrainska Pravda report. Notably, Serhii Petrovych was previously dismissed from his post as the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region. Separately, the Ukraine's head of State transferred Yevhen Viktorovych Borzilov from SBU Department in Poltava region to Zakarpattia. Ivan Lvovich Rudnytskyi has been appointed as the head of the SBU Department in Poltava region.

Zelenskyy fires prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, July 17, announced firing his security chief Ivan Bakanov and prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova citing criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments, according to AP. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy stated that 651 criminal proceedings have been registered over treason and collaboration activities of employees in prosecutor's office, investigation and law enforcement agencies.

According to Zelenskyy, 198 criminal proceedings have been made and relevant people have been informed of the suspicion. He stated that more than 60 employees of prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine continued to remain in the captured regions of Ukraine and were working against the nation, according to the statement released by Ukraine Presidential office. Zelenskyy asserted that the connection recorded between security forces of Ukraine and Russian special services raise "serious questions" regarding their respective leaders.

"In 651 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding treason and collaboration activities of employees of prosecutor's offices, pretrial investigation bodies, and other law enforcement agencies. In 198 criminal proceedings, relevant persons were notified of suspicion," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in video address.

Russia lost 38,550 soldiers since onset of conflict

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that Russia has lost 38550 soldiers, including 100 alone on July 18 . In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian armed forces said that the Russian army has suffered loss of 1691 tanks, 3892 combat armoured machines, 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 220 warplanes, 188 helicopters and 851 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. In addition to this, the Russian armed forces have lost 248 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 2767 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 693 unmanned aerial vehicles, 70 special units, 167 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and July 18 .

Inputs from AP

Image: AP