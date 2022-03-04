Countering Russia's claims, the Ukrainian parliament has now asserted that President Zelensky has not fled to Poland, and currently remains in Kyiv. The counter-claim comes after a Russian legislator alleged that the Ukrainian President had fled his country and was in Poland.

"Ukrainian parliament claims President Zelensky remains in Kiev — after reports earlier he'd left to Poland," Russia's state-controlled media RT reported.

Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had claimed that Zelensky fled to Poland after Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine Parliament) failed to get him to Lviv. "Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

Reports of the Ukrainian president leaving the country have surfaced earlier as well, however, the Ukrainian President has disavowed such reports and maintained that he is in Kyiv. In fact, in a very strong message to Russia and the world, Zelensky had outrightly rejected United States' offer to evacuate him, stating that he wanted 'arms', instead of a 'ride'. "The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride," the Ukrainian President told America when the latter offered to help him 'flee' Kyiv.

Ukraine President tweets amid speculations about whereabouts

Meanwhile, in his latest tweet, Zelensky shared that talks had been held between him and Charles Michel, President of the European Council during which the two discussed ways to secure Nuclear Power Plants as well as mount sanctions against Russia. Talks regarding Ukraine's membership in the European Union (EU) were also a part of the continued dialogue.

On March 4, the 9th day of the war, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant- Europe's largest- after a fierce gun battle. Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) issued a statement that during the takeover, the nuclear plant caught fire, posing as a massive hazard. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl".

Addressing a press conference, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed that while the physical integrity of the plant had been compromised, there had been no radioactive leak. Only one unit of the plant is operating, at 60% capacity, he stated.

The Ukrainian President's address is anticipated very shortly. It is expected that he may clarify his whereabouts during the global presser.

Continued dialogue with @eucopresident. Our common task is to secure #NPPs, critical production & infrastructure. Discussed ways to implement it, as well as the increase of sanctions against Russia. Raised the issue of 🇺🇦 membership in the #EU. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2022

Image: @DefenceU/Twitter