Last Updated:

Where is Zelensky? 'Zelensky In Kyiv, Has Not Fled To Poland': Ukrainian Parliament Counters Russia's Claim

The counter-claim comes after a Russian legislator alleged that the Ukrainian President had fled his country and was in Poland.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Zelenskyy

Image: @DefenceU/Twitter


Countering Russia's claims, the Ukrainian parliament has now asserted that President Zelensky has not fled to Poland, and currently remains in Kyiv. The counter-claim comes after a Russian legislator alleged that the Ukrainian President had fled his country and was in Poland.

"Ukrainian parliament claims President Zelensky remains in Kiev — after reports earlier he'd left to Poland," Russia's state-controlled media RT reported. 

Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had claimed that Zelensky fled to Poland after Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine Parliament) failed to get him to Lviv. "Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

READ | 'Two Men At War': George Stephanopoulos to produce documentary on Putin and Zelenskyy

Reports of the Ukrainian president leaving the country have surfaced earlier as well, however, the Ukrainian President has disavowed such reports and maintained that he is in Kyiv. In fact, in a very strong message to Russia and the world, Zelensky had outrightly rejected United States' offer to evacuate him, stating that he wanted 'arms', instead of a 'ride'. "The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride," the Ukrainian President told America when the latter offered to help him 'flee' Kyiv.

READ | Zelenskyy urges world leaders to stop Russia from committing 'nuclear disaster'

Ukraine President tweets amid speculations about whereabouts

Meanwhile, in his latest tweet, Zelensky shared that talks had been held between him and Charles Michel, President of the European Council during which the two discussed ways to secure Nuclear Power Plants as well as mount sanctions against Russia. Talks regarding Ukraine's membership in the European Union (EU) were also a part of the continued dialogue. 

READ | Russian legislator claims Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fled to Poland

On March 4, the 9th day of the war, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant- Europe's largest- after a fierce gun battle. Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) issued a statement that during the takeover, the nuclear plant caught fire, posing as a massive hazard. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl". 

Addressing a press conference, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed that while the physical integrity of the plant had been compromised, there had been no radioactive leak. Only one unit of the plant is operating, at 60% capacity, he stated.

READ | Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speaks to Japan PM over Russia's actions at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ukrainian President's address is anticipated very shortly. It is expected that he may clarify his whereabouts during the global presser.

Image: @DefenceU/Twitter

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Zelenskyy, Ukraine, Russia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND