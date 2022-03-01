Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defence Legion and fight on Kyiv’s side against invading Russian troops. According to AP, the decree takes effect on Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place in the former Soviet nation.

Notably, this comes after Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union. In a video speech, the Ukrainian President outlined that the goal of the country presently under Russian invasion is to be with Europeans and on a levelled ground. In response, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine must be accepted since the country already maintains strong ties with the bloc.

"Friends, in the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security, even outside the NATO bloc. I hope that the Union will make a positive decision and I thank the President for this initiative," she said.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks

The action comes five days after Russia invaded Ukraine, touching off widespread international condemnation and offers of military assistance from the 27-member nation EU and elsewhere. Meanwhile, amid such rising tensions, the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the ongoing fighting between Moscow and Kyiv concluded with no immediate agreements. According to an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the talks with Ukrainian officials lasted nearly five hours.

Vladimir Medinsky, who headed the Russian delegation in Belarus, said that the two sides “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.”

Now, Medinsky informed that another round of talks was agreed. "The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border, there is an agreement to that effect,” he said. Separately, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the talks were focused on a possible cease-fire and that a second round could take place in the “near future”.

(Image: AP)