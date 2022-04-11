Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Blame Game Over Ukraine War: 'They Act As If We Are To Blame'

As Ukraine continues to fight for its sovereignty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of a blame game over the all-out war waged in the ex-Soviet nation. Addressing the nation in a late-night video message, Zelenskyy stated that the country is doing all it can to win the war. He added that Russian leaders have 'lost touch with reality' by acting as aggressors but they have continued to pin the blame on Ukraine.

"They have destroyed millions of lives," President of embattled Ukraine, Zelenskyy, said in his address noting the aftermath of Russian withdrawal from Bucha town on the outskirts of Kyiv.

"They started a full-scale war and act as if we are to blame for this," he added.

Referring to the missile strike on the train station in the Kramatorsk region in Donetsk, the rebel-held territory of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated Russians have "destroyed every city and burnt villages." According to a statement by Kramatorsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, as of Sunday, at least 57 have been killed in the missile strike on the train station. The announcement came after Russian forces scaled back from the region, allowing assessment of formerly occupied areas.

'The bravest people of the best country in the world': Zelenskyy

As the Russia-Ukraine war is set to enter another week, running over 45 days, Zelenskyy hailed the unity and courage of the citizens of the war-torn nation. Calling Ukrainians "the bravest people of the best country in the world" for sustaining another week against the Russian offensive, Zelenskyy added "despite all the efforts of Russia to destroy is. We are fighting...defending and repelling the attacks."

Zelenskyy also accused the Russian leadership, including Kremlinhead Vladimir Putin of "lying" in an effort to shift blame away from them over the long-running war. "When cowardice grows, everything turns into a catastrophe. We don't have the courage to recognise their mistakes and apologise, to conform to reality and to see that they are turning into monsters," he said.

Zelenskyy further went on to warn that fearing defeat Russia "will launch" more full-scale combat actions in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy concluded his speech, saying that the country is ready to deter all potential aggressions and will ensure that Ukraine "has enough weapons" yet demands stronger actions against Moscow so that "justice is served."

(Image: AP)