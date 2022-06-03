Zelenskyy Announces 50 Embassies Resume Operations In Kyiv Amid War, Calls It 'symbolic'

At least 50 embassies have already resumed operations in Kyiv, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During his daily video message on Thursday, the Ukrainian President touted the return to normalcy in some aspects and termed the reopening of embassies in Kyiv a “very important” step for the work of the diplomats and on a “symbolic level”. Zelenskyy stressed that every new embassy that returns to Kyiv, days after shifting or halting operations in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, is a “testament to the faith in our victory”.

Zelenskyy said, “More and more embassies resume their full-fledged activities in Kyiv. As of today, there are already 50 of them. This is very important not only in practice - for the work of diplomats, but also on a symbolic level.”

“Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to the faith in our victory. Faith that Ukraine will be able to defend its statehood in this war unleashed on our land by the Russian Federation,” he added.

The Ukrainian President’s remarks came as the Ministry of External Affairs of India said that its embassy in Kyiv, which was temporarily carrying out operations from Poland, would resume its operation in Kyiv from May 17. In a statement, the MEA had said, “The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv w.e.f. 17 May 2022."

The Indian embassy resumed work in Kyiv after temporarily relocating to Warsaw on March 13 due to Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine and the deteriorating security situation. Russia had announced its “special” operation in Ukraine on February 24 but what followed was a military offensive in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv. This prompted several countries to either shift operations away from Kyiv or shut down their facility and evacuate their diplomats. Under Operation Ganga, launched by the Centre, India facilitated the safe return of 22,500 Indian nationals, mostly students, who were studying in Ukrainian universities before the war with Moscow started.

Ukraine makes 'some progress' in Severodonetsk: Zelenskyy

Additionally, informing about the situation on the war front, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s forces have “some success” in the battles taking place in the city of Severodonetsk and are withstanding the Russian military attacks. The Ukrainian President noted that despite Ukrainian forces resisting Russia’s attacks, the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed. The Ukrainian President’s remarks came as reports emerged on Thursday stating that street fighting continued in Severodonetsk.

"The situation in the Donbas has not changed significantly over the last 24 hours. We have some success in the battles in Severodonetsk. But it's too early to tell. It's the hardest thing there now. As in the cities and communities nearby — Lysychansk, Bakhmut and other cities where [there is] such a powerful attack by Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Image: AP