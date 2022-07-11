Zelenskyy Announces 'cabinet Reshuffle' To Tackle Corruption, Enhance Post-war Planning

In a bid to tackle corruption and secure global confidence for post-war planning as conflict with Russia continues unabated, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced to re-shuffle his cabinet. Earlier, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister called on civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate citing an upcoming counter-attack in the same place by the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy’s announcement to re-shuffle his cabinet came as the Ukrainian President dismissed the country’s ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and India on Saturday, calling it a usual diplomatic practice. In a video address, he said, “This rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice,” adding that the upcoming week will bring “important news” from the government officials.

The Ukrainian President further added that the reorganization of the cabinet will add to the fundamental changes for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He went on to claim that the said measure would further enhance Ukraine’s ties with other nations.

‘Lugano Declaration’ in Ukraine Recovery Conference

Following the Ukraine Recovery Conference, countries signed the ‘Lugano Declaration', a document calling for increased transparency from the Ukrainian government and a crackdown on corruption for post-war recovery, The Hill stated citing its sources. At the same conference in Lugano, Switzerland, the Ukrainian President announced a $750 billion recovery plan and urged support from allies.

The Zelenskyy-proposed plan would direct funds into crucial infrastructures in Ukraine including water, gas, and rebuilding of hospitals, and schools that were destroyed due to war with Russia. During the address on July 2, the Ukrainian President said that funds would be used in structures requiring “colossal investments -- billions, new technologies, best practices, new institutions and, of course, reforms”.

"In many cities in the rear there is a feeling of relaxation now," Volodymyr Zelensky said. "But the war is not over -- it goes on. Unfortunately, its cruelty is increasing in some places, and it cannot be forgotten," he added.

Meanwhile, on the ground amid the Russia-Ukraine war, several areas in eastern Ukraine are still occupied by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces. As the situation continues to escalate, Zelenskyy called on diplomats to drum up global support for Ukraine and military aid for its army.

