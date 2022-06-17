Zelenskyy 'appears' In Tech Events Via Hologram, Vows To Use Technology To Rebuild Ukraine

In a hologram address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who became Ukraine’s wartime president overnight, pledged to keep digital technology at the centre of rebuilding his country. Zelenskyy “appeared” on Thursday at seven European technology conferences including the Dublin Tech Summit in the RDS. From his war-torn nation, Zelenskyy addressed the people onstage via hologram at conferences in Stockholm, London, Amsterdam and Paris. His holographic image was also streamed in Dublin, Berlin and at another event in London.

In his brief speech which was recorded in both Ukrainian and English, Zelenksyy appeared in his now-usual outfit of a green t-shirt and military combat trousers. In front of 200,000 attendees across the seven tech conferences, Zelenskyy pledged, “We will rebuild everything that Russia has destroyed” and said that his country would “not stop for a minute” in its economic development.

Despite the Russia-Ukraine war continuing unabated, Zelenskyy said that he would make his nation the “freest digital economy in the world”, according to Irish Times. Ukrainian President further said that he would provide “total stability of all state institutions”. He said that technology would be used to ensure that there was less bureaucracy and corruption. Zelenskyy expressed his goal of making state institutions “paperless”.

As per the report, Zelenskyy also said that more details regardings his plans for rebuilding Ukraine would be revealed next month in Lugano, Switzerland. It is to mention here that Zelenskyy’s address and hologram were produced and transmitted using technology from companies including ARHT Media and Evercoast.

3D printers used to scan, document Ukrainian heritage sites

In another example of Ukrainian authorities relying on technology amid the Moscow-Kyiv war which now entered day 114 on Friday. According to The Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian experts collaborated with specialists from Latvia’s Culture Ministry and Riga Technical University and scanned two heritage sites in Chernihiv Oblast damaged by Russian shelling and two sacred monuments in Lviv and Kyiv oblasts this week.

Reportedly, experts intend to preserve and restore the damaged sites in Ukraine since February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “special” military operation. It is to mention here that around 400 instances of damage being inflicted on Ukrainian cultural heritage sites have been recorded, as per the report.

Twitter/@BlackPugStudio/AP