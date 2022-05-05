Zelenskyy Appoints New Ambassadors To Slovenia, Romania, Montenegro And Northern Macedonia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed new ambassadors to Slovenia, Romania, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia. According to ‘European Truth’, Zelenskyy signed three decrees on the dismissal of the ambassadors and seven on the appointment of the new ones. The relevant documents have been published on the website of the head of state.

The Minister of Defense until November 2021, Andriy Taran replaced Mykhailo Brodovych as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Slovenia. Natalia Zadorozhnyuk was replaced by Larisa Deer for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Northern Macedonia. With Zelenksyy’s decree, Oleg Gerasimenko was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Montenegro while Igor Prokopchuk became Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania.

Irina Kostyuk was appointed as the Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba. Ambassador of Ukraine to Senegal Yuriy Pivovarov was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire and the Republic of Guinea. Dmytro Senyk was appointed as Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ukrainian President also finalised the removal of Oleksandr Nechitayl from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Malaysia and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

Zelenskyy appeals EU nations to ‘restore Ukraine’

Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to a number of nations as he appealed to the European nations and Russia to restore his war-torn nation after the offensive ceases. In a recorded video message, the Ukrainian President stressed that Kyiv “fights for the whole of Europe” and hence, it becomes the EU’s obligation to contribute to restoring Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is reached. Speaking about the restoration of Ukraine and who should do it, I think that Russia should [participate in this],” said Ukraine’s Zelenskyy.

He said that entire Europe should understand his appeal and “help restore our country, our industry, and, of course, come to our market. He has repeatedly avered that the Russian military has shelled “peaceful Ukrainian cities”. He said, “We restore electricity, communications, we restore the water supply. We restore traffic, set up temporary bridges across rivers instead of destroyed ones. We return social and administrative services. We carry out demining”.

