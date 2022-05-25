Zelenskyy Asserts Ukraine Ready For A Prisoner Exchange with Russia As War Enters Day 91

On the 91st day of the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Kyiv is ready for a prisoner exchange with Russia "even tomorrow," and urged his allies to keep mounting pressure on Kremlin. Through a video conference, Zelensky said to a Davos audience on May 23, Monday, “They must (referring to his allies) keep the political pressure on any way they can, through powerful business connections, through the closure of businesses, oil embargo, and through threats, real threats of sanctions, thwarting business, we can actively intensify the exchange of our people for Russian servicemen," CNN reported.

The Ukrainian leader further claimed that presently, the exchange of prisoners is a humanitarian issue and a very political choice that relies on the support of many governments. He also underscored the fact that it is very essential that the entire world 'does not beg' or 'make concessions' to Russia, regardless of the circumstances.

Zelenskyy, in his address, further added, “We do not need the Russian servicemen, we only need ours. We are ready for an exchange even tomorrow". He went on to say that Ukrainians had filled "tens of thousands" of black body bags with Russian servicemen remains who were left behind.

Apart from this, on May 21, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declared that as part of a prisoner exchange, Ukrainian forces from Azovstal must arrive home. According to a European Pravda report, Zelenskyy remarked at a news conference that the Mariupol defenders who were removed from the Azovstal factory, which was blocked by Russian soldiers, should be exchanged.

200 bodies have been found in another horrific discovery in Mariupol

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official from the Russian-controlled port city Mariupol asserted that 200 bodies have been recovered under the wreckage of a demolished high-rise structure in another horrific discovery in Mariupol, which has been ravaged through months of Russian bombing.

According to Petro Andriushenko, adviser to Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko, approximately 200 victims were discovered during the disposal of the wreckage of a high-rise structure at a suburban petrol station, CNN reported. He even stated that the remains were discovered in an advanced condition of decay in a basement underneath the collapsed structure. Andriushchenko stated, “Due to the refusal of locals to collect and pack up the bodies of the dead, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies left the site. The bodies of the dead remained in place.”