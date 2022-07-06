Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again bolstered his voice against the aggressor, Russia and urged Europe to work collectively in imposing sanctions on Moscow to end the incessant war. While speaking during an online conversation at the opening of the 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said his voice is not enough to deter the aggression of the Kremlin and added the war-torn nation needs a united Europe to defend its democracy and freedom. "It is difficult to fight this. My voice, the voice of our society is not enough for this, we need the voice of a united Europe. Therefore, as long as Europe and the whole world can support us, democracy and freedom will be protected," he noted.

Further, he noted that Europe should not consider Russia's action against Ukraine as repercussions limited to Kyiv, rather, he said the 44-nations bloc should comprehend "the attack on Ukraine as an attack on the whole of Europe". "As long as Europe understands that this is not a war in Ukraine, but a war in Europe, and we are the "fence" that protects Europe with our lives; as long as they feel it as painfully as we do, as long as Europe can feel it - that's how long we will be able to hold on, and there will be a chance to defeat Russia," he stressed.

Zelenskyy outlines "homework" for Europe and the whole world

According to Zelenskyy, besides Europe, the whole world should work collectively to stop the war in Ukraine and the policy of aggression that Russian head Vladimir Putin has foisted since February this year. Besides, Zelenskyy underscored what he called "homework" for Europe and the world is to pressurise the Kremlin in two ways-- by enduring sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Moscow. "United Europe and the world, sanctions and diplomatic pressure - constant, daily - is an important "homework" to force Russia to seek peace," the Ukrainian head said.

He noted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation will have a powerful impact on its economy when there are no exceptions to them. According to Zelenskyy's theory, if all the sanctions introduced by the European Union, separately - by Britain, the US, Canada, Australia, and the whole world - are implemented "without exception", it will make Russia difficult to dodge it and ultimately force Kremlin leaders to stop the war what President Putin dubbed it as the "special military operation".

Image: President of Ukraine