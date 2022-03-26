As the Russian forces seemed to shift focus from ground offensive in Ukraine to prioritising what Moscow calls "liberation" of Donbass, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asserted that Kyiv would not give up any territory for the sake of peace. Zelenskyy's statement came as a response to Russian top Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy's remarks who suggested that Russian forces will now focus on their primary target of liberating the separatist-held region of Donbass. The embattled President also appealed to Russia to engage in "urgent and direct serious talks" in a video message late on Friday.

Russia reframes strategy over Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 31, Russia seems to have changed its course after lagging significant conquests against defending Ukrainian forces. In a first-ever public statement mapping the all-out attack, Deputy Chief of Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy on Friday stated that the invading forces have largely achieved their "main goals" in the first phase of the "military operations" in Ukraine and now they will act on "liberating" the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic.

"The combat potential of the damn forces of Ukraine has been significantly reduced, allowing us, I emphasise again, to focus the main efforts on achieving the main goal- the liberation of Donbass," Rudskoy had said.

Rudskoy's remarks followed Zelenskyy's condemnation of Russian ultimatums on March 22 after Moscow asked Ukrainian Armed Forces to "lay down" their arms. Zelenskyy had said any compromises made with the country to end the burgeoning invasion must be decided by referendums. "Certain changes can be historic...we are not going anywhere. We will come to the referendum," Zelenskyy said as per Eurovision News.

Zelenskyy calls for "meaningful, urgent," peace talks

Zelenskyy during his Friday video address reapproached Russia to engage in "meaningful, urgent and fair" peace talks, stressing that Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be guaranteed. He also thanked the Ukrainian forces who rendered "powerful blows" against the invading forces. "Over the past week, our heroic armed forces have dealt powerful blows to the enemy, significant losses," he said. Noting the updates on day 31 of the ongoing war, Zelenskyy claimed, over 16,000 Russians have been killed, including commanders. He further informed that in the past week, nearly 37,606 people have been evacuated through 18 humanitarian corridors across Ukraine.

(Image: AP)