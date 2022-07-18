Zelenskyy Avers Ukrainians 'will Never Accept' Canada's Decision On Nord Stream Turbine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his telephonic conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, expressed his displeasure with Ottawa's decision to return a gas turbine intended for a Russian pipeline. During the conversation, Zelenskyy staunchly affirmed that the Ukrainians would never accept Canada's decision to grant an exemption from sanctions imposed on Russia. The President exhibited his dismay with the decision as Canada announced to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine which remained stranded in Montreal because of Russia-related sanctions to Germany.

Spoke to @JustinTrudeau. Thanked for the continued powerful defense support. Reiterated that the international position on sanctions must be principled. After the terrorist attacks in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Chasiv Yar, etc. the pressure must be increased, not decreased. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 17, 2022

In the nightly address to the nation, the Ukrainian head said he appreciated Canada's response to assist the already war-ravaged country and added, "I separately emphasised that Ukrainians will never accept Canada's decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine, which was decided to be handed over to Germany in violation of the sanctions regime." According to Zelenskyy, the issue is not just about the turbine but, a serious matter of compliance with sanctions. He stressed, "If there is one violation now, it is only a matter of time before there will be others."

Zelensnkyy urges Trudeau of more sanctions on Moscow

Further, Zelenskyy claimed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin termed the action a "deliberate step" to blackmail the European countries with gas. He accused Putin of provoking the countries to violate sanctions and added there are enough routes for the transit of Russian gas to Europe. "And every country must maintain principles," he stressed. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian head also urged his Canadian excellency to impose further sanctions, with an aim of penalising Moscow for its action against Kyiv. He clearly mentioned that the "pressure must be increased, not decreased."

Why is Zelenskyy disappointed with Canada's decision?

Earlier in June this year, it was reported that the turbine sent by Siemens-- a German multinational conglomerate corporation and the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe-- to its factory in Montreal on behalf of Gazprom for maintenance was unable to make it back to Russia due to the Western-imposed sanctions on Moscow. Since then, negotiations have been ongoing between Ottawa and Berlin, despite the Ukrainian government repeatedly asking Canada to not hand over the turbine as it would be a violation of sanctions.

As Europe is already facing energy turmoil as it tries to reduce its extensive use of Russian oil and natural gas amid the war in Ukraine, Russia’s major gas company- Gazprom, announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline earlier in June. According to the announcement, it was "forced to stop" the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine on the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Image: AP