Zelenskyy Avers World 'won't Let' Russian President Putin Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he did not believe the world would allow his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons. His statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization in Russia. Speaking to Bild, Zelenskyy stated that he does not think the Kremlin "will use nuclear weapons."

"I don't believe that he will use these weapons. I don't think the world will allow him to use those weapons," Zelenskyy told Bild.

Citing intelligence services of Ukraine and its allies, Zelenskyy underscored that Putin has already conducted partial mobilization. According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin leader has been conducting mobilization for the "past month." He asserted that Putin's decision of partial mobilization indicates that Russia has "problems with officers" and other troops. The embattled President said that Ukraine is aware that Russia mobilized troops "couldn't fight" and added, "these cadets have fallen."

The Ukrainian President asserted that he does not intend to end his plan to liberate territories of Ukraine and asserted that they will act as per their plan. He expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces will be able to reclaim its territories and called the referendums planned in occupied regions of Ukraine a "sham". Zelenskyy also alleged that Putin "wants to drown Ukraine in blood, but also in the blood of his own soldiers." The statement of Putin and Zelenskyy comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 200 days.

Putin orders partial mobilization

On September 21, Putin ordered a partial mobilization in Russia. His announcement comes a day after Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. In his address to the nation, Putin stated that he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization in Russia. The Kremlin leader stressed that the decision was "fully adequate to the threats" faced by Russia and to protect their territory and to ensure the security of people in Russia and liberated regions. Putin said that Russia will do "everything to ensure safe conditions for holding referendums."

Issuing a stern warning to the West, Putin said that Russia will use "all the means" to protect its territory and asserted that "it's not a bluff." He accused the West of aiming to "weaken, divide and eventually destroy" Russia. In his address, Putin said, "In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has crossed every line. Putin in his address said, "We are talking specifically about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience."

"I emphasize this again, with all the means at our disposal. And those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind rose can also turn in their direction," Putin said in his address.

Image: AP