Zelenskyy Calls Attack On Ukraine's PoWs In Olenivka A 'deliberate War Crime' By Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, denounced the recent Russian attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, resulting in the killing of at least 50 POWs. He termed the attack a "deliberated war crime" intended to kill the Ukrainian troops who reportedly surrendered during the Russian attack on Mariupol on the Azov Sea. "I heard reports today about the attack of the occupiers on Olenivka, Donetsk region. It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 50 dead," Zelenskyy said in his signature format of addressing the nation.

Further, he appealed to Kyiv's closest ally, the United States, to declare Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and added the Biden administration must take a concrete step to prevent the aggressor from committing further war crimes. "There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. I am especially appealing to the United States of America – a solution is needed, needed now," said the Ukrainian head. "Russia has proven with numerous terrorist attacks that it is the biggest source of terrorism in the world today. It's a fact," he added. Also, he urged the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to act judiciously to safeguard Ukrainian POWs.

Russia won't be able to lie to anyone, says Zelenskyy

Further, he maintained with the mediation of the United Nations and the ICRC, the process of evacuating the defenders of Mariupol who had surrendered following a month-long brutal attack, should begin at the earliest. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian diplomats brought the information about the Russian attack on Olenivka to the highest international level and added all participants in international relations knew what really happened. "Russia won't be able to lie to anyone," he stressed.

Before wrapping up his address, he emphasised on his recent visit to Odesa Port where the Russians attacked within 24 hours after the finalisation of the grain deal this week. He stressed Odesa port is not only crucial for the war-torn nation for its economic growth but also possesses similar importance to addressing the global food crisis. Though he refrained from making any forecast, he asked its allies to watch how the agreements on grain export will be implemented while noting the UN, Turkey and other international partners are responsible for the security side of the process.

Image: AP/President of Ukraine