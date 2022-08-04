The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday stated that reports of conflict throughout the world demonstrate the necessity for nations to work together to defend freedom. Addressing his citizens during a night speech, Zelenskyy noted, “This fragility can only be protected by joint action.” He spoke on political tensions in the Caucasus, Taiwan, and the Balkans, saying that those demonstrated the failure of the present global security architecture.

“These days, in our information space... there are a lot of reports about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographies. First - the Balkans, then - Taiwan, now it may be the Caucasus... All these situations seem different, although they are united by one factor, namely: the global security architecture did not work. If it worked, there wouldn't be all these conflicts.”

He further stressed the need of strong "global security architecture" that prevents any state from ever again using terror against another state.

Russia was able to get away with crimes like the annexation of Crimea in 2014: Zelenskyy

As the Russia-Ukraine war has surpassed 160 days, the Ukrainian leader said that in 2014, Russia was able to get away with crimes like the annexation of Crimea and the downing of the Malaysian Boeing. Zelenskyy said, “In quite obvious situations - with Crimea, with Donbas, with the downed Malaysian Boeing - Russia avoided immediate and tangible responsibility, preserved business and political ties with the world”.

He stressed that Ukrainians have brought the free world together not just through their battle for independence but also through an awareness of how fragile freedom is. "Ukrainians are now doing a very important thing for everyone in the world. Our people united the free world not just around their struggle for freedom, but around understanding how fragile our freedom is. The freedom of every nation in Europe and in other parts of the world," he said.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy said that Moscow "strategically" has no chance of winning the conflict. He asserted that the Russian army is presently making an effort to strengthen its positions in the country's seized southern areas, further ramping up operations there. According to him, some Russian forces have moved from their eastern positions to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

(Image: AP)