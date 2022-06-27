Zelenskyy Calls For More 'powerful' Weapons For Ukraine As Russia Ramps Up Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said that his war-torn country needs a modern air defence system to deter Russian missiles. After the weekend which witnessed heightened attacks from Russia across Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in his nighttime address, that he called for “powerful” air defence while decrying Moscow’s attacks in Kyiv, Mykolaiv region, the Chernihiv region, Odesa, Cherkasy. He noted that the mortar shelling “did not stop in the Kharkiv region.

After Russian attacks on Kyiv which killed a 37-year-old man and wounded at least six people, Zelenlsy said that “the second army of the world triumphantly ‘defeated’ a kindergarten and an apartment building”.

“Missiles also hit the Mykolaiv region, the Chernihiv region, Odesa, Cherkasy. Artillery and mortar shelling did not stop in the Kharkiv region, in the Sumy region, in Donbas, in the south of our state,” he said in his nightly address while adding that Russia had fired 62 missiles at Ukraine within 24 hours.

Zelenskyy said, “Part of the missiles were shot down. But only part. We need a powerful air defence – modern, fully effective. Which can ensure complete protection against these missiles … And partners need to move faster if they are really partners, not observers.”

Additionally, in the latest national address, the Ukrainian President addressed Belarusians and noted that they are being “drawn to the war. Zelenskyy said, “I would like to separately address the citizens of Belarus today. Both civilians and those in uniform. You are being drawn into the war. And even more actively than in February and in the spring months.”

“The Kremlin has already decided everything for you - your lives are worth nothing to them. But you are not slaves or cannon fodder. You do not have to die. And you can prevent anyone from deciding for you what awaits you next,” he added.

US to announce the purchase of advanced missile defence systems for Ukraine

Zelenskyy’s call for more powerful weapons on Sunday came as a media report stated that the United States is set to announce the purchase of medium-to-long-range surface-to-air missile defence systems for Ukraine. According to CNN report citing sources close to Washington, US President Joe Biden is ready to procure “more advanced rocket system and munitions" to help Kyiv deter "unprovoked" Russian aggression. Currently, Biden is participating in the G7 summit in Germany and Zelenskyy is already expected to call on G7 leaders to do more to support his country's fight against Russia.

Image: AP