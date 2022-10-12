Zelenskyy Calls For New Sanctions On Russia As Putin Targets Key Ukrainian Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a new tranche of tougher sanctions on Russia. His statement arrives after Russia's indication that it will continue its operation of targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine. "Restoration works are taking place quite quickly and efficiently throughout the country. If it wasn't for today's strikes, we would have already restored the energy supply, water supply and communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday. And today, Russia will achieve only one additional thing: it will delay our recovery a little," Zelenskyy said in a televised address to Ukrainains.

"Where there was destruction, the infrastructure will be renewed everywhere. Where there were losses, there is already or will be construction," he added.

Ukraine needs missile defence systems to protect cities from air strikes

Zelenskyy also spoke about Ukraine's need for more missile defence systems. At the G7 virtual meeting on Tuesday, Zelenskyy urged G7 leaders to provide Ukraine with more missile defence systems. Zelenskyy believes that missile defence systems are necessary to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes. According to reports from Politico, a NATO defence ministers' meeting is scheduled to begin from Wednesday in Brussels. The priority issue up for discussion at the NATO meeting will be developing plans to provide Ukraine with missile defence systems, as per the statements by the American ambassador to NATO. Ukraine had reportedly requested the US for Patriot missile defence systems. The request was turned down by Washington DC because the US does not have sufficient Patriot missile defence systems.

"I expect progress from our partners on the issue of air and anti-missile defense, agreements on new supplies of other weapons and ammunition we need," Zelenskyy said, whilst addressing Ukrainians. According to Ukraine, Russia is carrying out strikes on Ukraine using bombers flying within the Russian aispace. Russia has also been using Iran's Shahed drones., known as kamikaze drones, to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure. "As of this morning, there were 28 missiles, of which 20 were shot down. More than 15 drones, almost all of them are Iranian combat drones. Most were shot down," Zelenskyy added. Zelenskky also urged fellow Ukrainians to save energy during the peak hours of 5pm to 10pm.