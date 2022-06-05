Zelenskyy Claims Over 300 Heritage Sites That Survived WWII Destroyed In Russian Shelling

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian artillery has destroyed more than 113 churches across the country, days after he admitted that 200 heritage sites were also obliterated. The war between what was once the third-largest nuclear power in the world and the immediate successor of the USSR has now continued for over 14 weeks with thousands of casualties reported on both sides. On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that amongst dozens of annihilated churches were those which withstood Nazis in the second world war and those which were constructed after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

"Among them are the ancient ones - those that withstood World War II, but did not withstand the Russian occupation,” he said. "There are also those that were built after 1991. Reconstruction of the Skete of All Saints of the Sviatohirsk Lavra began in 2001. June 10 would be another anniversary of the beginning of construction," the president added.

Donbass under attack

Meanwhile, at least 5 people were reported to be killed and 20 others inflicted wounded after Ukrainian armed forces struck the Kirov district of Donetsk People’s Republic. In a Telegram post, the city’s administration wrote that 10 Grad rockets had been fired at the Kirov district of the city. The headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR said, "as a result of the shelling in Donetsk, the number of wounded increased to 10 people."

The city is held by Kremlin-backed separatists since the 2014 Crimean war, and it is rarely shelled by Ukrainian forces. However, with Zelesjnkyy’s renewed zeal to turn the integration of the Donbas region into Ukrainian territory, attacks by his troops have spiralled in the region. Attacks have also escalated in Sloviansk, where scores of residents have already fled to escape the combat.

Meanwhile, Russians have bolstered their strike on Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), striking a nitric acid tank at a chemical plant in Severodonetsk earlier this week. Announcing the same on Telegram, LPR Governor Sergiy Gaiday warned residents in the vicinity of the site to stay inside their homes and shelters. He also elaborated on the ill effects of the chemical substance saying that it could be lethal if “inhaled, swallowed” as it gets on the skin and mucous membranes.

(Image: AP)