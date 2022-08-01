Zelenskyy Claims Russia Strategically Has 'no Chance' Of Winning Moscow-Kyiv War

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday stated that Putin’s Administration “strategically” has no chance of winning the war. Addressing the citizens in his night speech, Zelenskyy said, “Ukraine and our people, our capabilities are definitely more powerful than any Russian missiles and shells.” He claimed that the Russian army is currently attempting to fortify its positions in the occupied southern regions of the war-torn nation, further stepping up operations there. Some of the Russian soldiers have relocated from their positions in the east to the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, he said.

The embattled President asserted, “We have to hold on in the south, in the east and everywhere. We have to hold on in defense, diplomacy and politics. To preserve our unity - and not only until the victory but also after it, in order to qualitatively restore everything destroyed by the occupiers. I believe that we will do all this.”

Stating that Ukrainian military and intelligence personnel have been responding to each and every one of Russia's strikes, the Ukrainian President added that "Any further activity by the occupants will be met with a reaction by the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Zelenskyy praised his citizens for their strength and commitment

Expressing his gratitude to every Mykolaiv citizen for their strength and commitment to defending the area and the city, President Zelenskyy also appreciated the "strong people" of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, everyone defending the Odessa region, Nikopol, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, as well as the whole Dnipropetrovsk region.

He informed that he has signed a number of significant laws, including one that gives media representatives working in combat zones more protection. He even inked the law which ensures protecting the freedoms and rights of Internally Displaced People and removing administrative obstacles that restricted aid to the needy.

Besides this, the significant laws also include, the legislation governing the protection of civilians during emergencies and wars, the rule that facilitates thorough thermal modernization of structures and streamlines the process of repairing the residential sector harmed by occupier strikes.

In addition to this, Zelenskyy further highlighted the fact that over the whole duration of the full-scale conflict, one of the most devastating bombardments of Mykolaiv and the surrounding area occurred on Sunday, July 31. "Dozens of missiles and rockets... The occupiers hit residential buildings, schools, other social infrastructure, and industrial facilities," he said.

