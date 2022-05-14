As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its 80th day, with Kremlin troops continuously making advancements and Ukraine putting up tough resilience against the invaders, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that his armed forces are making progress in retaking areas formerly held by Russian forces, and further stated that Ukrainian troops have so far retaken more than 1,000 "settlements" from Russian control, including six on Friday, May 13. He further asserted that the length of this war would depend on assistance offered by Ukrainian allies.

"This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. "This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world," he added.

During his address, President Zelenskyy also thanked everyone who is working to tighten sanctions against Moscow and increase military and financial support for Ukraine."This is the only recipe for protecting freedom in the face of Russian invasion. And for Western countries, this is not simply an expense. This is not about accounting; it's about the future." On May 13, Zelenskyy claimed that Ukrainian forces had destroyed the 200th Russian aircraft of the war and mentioned Russia's heavy losses in tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters, and drones.

After Russian forces gained control in Genichesk, a town in the southern Kherson region, they restored Lenin's statue. Recalling the same, Zelenskyy asserted that Russian invaders are making so much effort to restore Lenin's statue. "And for what? So that the Lenin statue can stand for a bit longer in temporarily occupied Genichesk? There is and can be no other result for Russia." Speaking about the evacuation operation, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was engaged in "very difficult negotiations" to try to evacuate the wounded fighters trapped in the Mariupol steelworks. "We're talking about a large number of people. Of course, we are doing everything to evacuate all of the rest, each of our defenders. We have already brought in everyone in the world who can be the most influential mediators," he added.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP