Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a constructive conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Saturday wherein he informed his counterpart about his country's course of counteraction against Russian aggression. The interaction came as the Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state entered its second month with Kremlin troops now shifting their focus on the liberation of separatists held Donbas region. Bulgaria, which is also located along the coast of the Black Sea, has been hit by protests with residents asserting, "we could be next."

Had a constructive conversation with 🇧🇬 Prime Minister @KirilPetkov. Informed about the course of counteraction to 🇷🇺 aggression. The critical humanitarian situation in 🇺🇦 cities and villages was discussed. We have to stop the humanitarian catastrophe together! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 26, 2022

Both the leaders also discussed the critical humanitarian situation in Ukrainian cities and villages. “We have to stop the humanitarian catastrophe together!” Zelenskyy wrote following the conversation. This comes as Mariupol continues to be pulverised by Russian artillery attacks. Meanwhile, residents in Chernihiv fear that the northern city could be "next Mariupol." "In basements at night, everyone is talking about one thing: Chernihiv becoming (the) next Mariupol,” 38-year-old resident Ihar Kazmerchak, a linguistics scholar, told AP.

Biden calls for Putin's removal

This comes as the Russian Invasion of Ukraine continued for over a month, leaving hundreds of others killed. Speaking in Warsaw, Biden called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ousting from power. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” he said. Since the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the White House has stepped up direct attacks on Putin and his motives, to an extent where Biden labelled the former as 'war criminal' and 'murderous dictator'.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US President was no one to decide on the matter and the contention is Moscow's internal matter. While the White House clarified that Biden's comment was not a 'call for regime change', the Russian administration snubbed the concern and deemed it as an internal matter. Kremlin troops have continued with their attrition warfare, now shifting their focus to the liberation of the Donbas region.

