Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday, spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the ongoing situation on the battlefield. As Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine continued for the 66th day, both the leaders deliberated upon the condition of the besieged city of Mariupol. At least 2000 defender troops along with civilians have been holed up at Azovstal Steel plant.

"(I) discussed defensive support for Ukraine and the necessary diplomatic efforts to achieve peace," Zelesnkyy said in a Tweet. In recent weeks, London has intensified its military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine providing heavy weapons including protected mobility vehicles. Earlier this week, Johnson in a joint statement with his Swiss counterpart, called for an immediate ceasefire that would allow a safe passage to all the besieged civilians while also allowing the much required military aid.

I keep in touch with @BorisJohnson. Spoke about the situation on the battlefield and in the blocked Mariupol. Discussed defensive support for Ukraine and the necessary diplomatic efforts to achieve peace. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 30, 2022

This comes as British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons returned to Kyiv on Friday, after the country reopened its embassy there. Sharing a photograph of the Union Jack perched high on a mast, the UK official said, “It was a long drive but worth going the distance.”

Notably, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called his “special military operation” on Ukraine, Downing Street shifted its embassy from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv.

Russian war may continue till end of the year

Earlier last week, British PM Boris Johnson confirmed that the returning team of diplomats will include the UK ambassador to Ukraine Melina Simmons, as reported by The Guardian. Regardless, the British PM had also warned that there was a "realistic possibility" the Russian bombardment would continue until the end of next year. In recent weeks, London has intensified its military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, providing heavy weapons including protected mobility vehicles.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 67th day, with Vladimir Putin warning the West and other nations not to meddle in Moscow's actions in Kyiv or face a "lightning-fast" response from Kremlin. Moreover, after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)