Zelenskyy Dismisses Russian Troop Withdrawal Claims; Says 'regrouping Troops In Donbass'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his address on Wednesday alleged that the Russians are regrouping their troops to attack the Eastern Dombus region following which the Ukrainian forces are ready for it. Zelenskyy's statements came shortly after Russia assured of retreating their forces to avoid a further fight.

In a video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said, "We don't believe anyone and not any flowery words. There is a real situation on the battlefield and now it's the most important. We won't give up anything and we'll fight for every meter of our land, for every citizen."

Furthermore, speaking on the recent reports of Russian forces withdrawing from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, he said that there is an ongoing negotiation process but it is presently only words without any specifics. "There are other words regarding an alleged withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv and further of an alleged decrease in the activities of the occupiers in these regions. However, it's not just withdrawal but an outcome of Ukraine's armed forces", he added.

The comments come at a time when US military officials have confirmed that Russian forces have started beginning to pull out of Kyiv near the Chernobyl nuclear power site. Similarly, a Russian negotiator after a round of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday had also asserted that Moscow would be scaling back its attack around both cities. Confirming the same, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk has also stated that Russia has started withdrawing back some of its troops in Kyiv and Chernihiv, adding that they may renew their actions after replenishing the troops, reported the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Motuzyanyk who was speaking in a media briefing on Wednesday also said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has noted a partial relocation of Russian troops from both Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.

Zelenskyy thanks US President Joe Biden

During his address on Wednesday, Zelenskyy also thanked US President Joe Biden for extending a new package of humanitarian aid and additional direct budgetary aid of $500 million. During this while, noting Ukraine's right to demand weapons from the international community, he said that the diplomatic front is one of the key fronts and everyone has to work effectively as possible for ensuring victory and support to Ukraine's army.

While speaking to Biden over the telephone, the Ukrainian President also updated him on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia.

Image: AP