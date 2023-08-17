Zelenskyy Extends Martial Law And Mobilisation For 90 Days Ahead Of October Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday extended Martial Law and mobilisation amid the ongoing war with Russia for up to 90 days, until November 15. He signed the draft bills No.9533 and 9532 for the eighth extension which are available on Ukraine's Parliament, Verkhovna Rada website. The law will become effective as of August 18 as the previously announced marital law and general mobilization which was announced in Feb. 2022 is due to end.

Kyiv was scheduled to conduct its next parliamentary elections in October 2023. However, the extension of Martial Law, which was approved on July 27, implies that no voting can take place whilst the European country is in a state of war. Martial law was first declared by Zelenskyy after Russia launched a full-scale war on Ukraine on February 24, last year. Since then, as many as 9,000 civilians have been killed, and more than 15,700 others have been wounded in the hostilities, according to the UN's estimates. Nearly 4 million Ukrainians have sought temporary protection status in European countries.

A state of emergency declared last year in February

Last year, as Martial Law was imposed, Zelenskyy lashed out at Russia for acting like “Nazi Germany” from WWII. He declared a state of emergency forbidding the authorities to allow any free movement or political rallies, and any activity related to the political parties and organisations “in the interests of national security and public order”. “Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation. “We are introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country.”

As the measure was announced, curfews were imposed across the country, coupled with the immediate suspension of civil laws. Martial Law permitted the Ukrainian soldiers, and not the police, to dictate the laws across the country. The Presidential decree stated that the decision was proposed by the Council of National Defense and Security of Ukraine as Russia had declared an all-out invasion of Ukraine. The decree is in accordance with Article 106, paragraph 20 of the Constitution of Ukraine and with the Law of Ukraine on the Legal Regime of Martial Law. (Art. 2.). It also assigns the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the UN Secretary-General and foreign officials of the imposition of martial law in Ukraine.