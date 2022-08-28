Zelenskyy Hails Pilots On Ukraine's Aviation Day, Avers 'invaders To Die Like Dew On Sun'

Expressing his gratitude to the people associated with the aviation industry, especially pilots, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the powerful defence would not be possible without the help of the fighters who have been battling against the aggressor since the onset of the war. On the occasion of Aviation Day, Zelenskyy, in his nightly address and social media posts, staunchly said that the Ukrainian defender will definitely destroy the occupiers' potential step by step. "I thank all our pilots, everyone who services flights and prepares equipment for flights, and everyone who helps Ukrainian military aviation to be able to perform combat missions," he said.

According to him, the day will come when the enemy will die in Zaporizhzhia, in the south, in the east of the country, and in Crimea-- a Ukrainian area annexed by Moscow in 2014. "The invaders will die like dew on the Sun, and our defence is and will be this Sun," he said. Further, he underscored Moscow hoped to destroy Ukrainian aircraft in the first hours of the full-scale invasion but could not complete its "insane goal". He informed that the country has honoured at least 18 pilots with the title of "Hero of Ukraine" while dozens more have been given state awards. Zelenskyy went on to say that their skills and combat results have become a true legend, and he has repeatedly heard the highest praise of its aviation from senior world leaders.

Zelenskyy asks military and other officials to nominate names of those who deserve award

"And separately, I want to thank the parents of our soldiers, mothers and fathers of Ukrainian pilots, for such brave and intelligent sons who did and are doing a lot to bring our victory – the victory of Ukraine – closer," President said in the nightly address. He also informed about the recent decree he signed to award representatives of various professions and various groups of society. Zelenskyy also appealed to the military and law enforcement officers, all authorities – central and regional, ministries and regional administrations, as well as representatives of the media – to provide nominations for those who deserve awards.

Image: Telegram/Zelenskiy/ Official/AP