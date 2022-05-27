Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Italian PM; Discusses Food Crisis, Defence Support For Ukraine

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday, May 27. During the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy informed Draghi about the ground situation in Ukraine. Zelenskyy highlighted the need to reopen Ukrainian ports and measures that need to be taken for preventing the food crisis.

Over the phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for more defence support from their partners. The issue of fuel supply was also discussed during the telephonic conversation. The call between the two leaders comes five days after their telephonic conversation on May 22.

During the phone call, Zelenskyy and Draghi had discussed defence cooperation and stressed the need to ramp up the sixth package of sanctions. The Ukrainian resident also expressed gratitude to Italy for its support for Ukraine. It is to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24 continues for day 93. Ukraine has claimed that around 29,750 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion began.

Had a phone conversation with 🇮🇹 Prime Minister #MarioDraghi. Informed about the situation on the frontline. We expect further defense support from our partners. Raised the issue of fuel supply. Ways to prevent the food crisis were discussed. We have to unblock 🇺🇦 ports together. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 27, 2022

Mario Draghi speaks to Russian President Putin

Earlier on May 26, Italian PM Mario Draghi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine. Draghi called for efforts needed to address the ongoing food crisis and "its serious repercussions on the world's poorest countries," the Italian Prime Minister's office said in a statement. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed about the situation in Ukraine.

Putin spoke about the steps needed to ensure the safety of navigation, including the opening of humanitarian corridors for the safe passage of civilians from the ports of the Azov and Black Seas. He accused Ukraine of blocking the humanitarian corridors and blocking the negotiation process, according to the statement released by Kremlin.

Putin stressed that Russia is willing to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizers. During the phone call, Putin and Draghi discussed energy issues and the Russian President assured to ensure uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Italy.

Image: AP