Zelenskyy Inks Decree To Recall 'those Who Waste Time', Ambassadors To Fight Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 36th day, the president of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged diplomats and military attaches to step up their efforts in order to get additional weaponry for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia to be reinforced further, Ukriform reported. Further, the Ukrainian president has signed the first decree admitting that he had recalled Ukraine's ambassadors in Morocco and Georgia, saying some harsh words, “those who waste time and work only to stay in office”.

While addressing his country, Zelenskyy said, “There are those who work together with everyone to defend the state. So that Ukraine can gain its future. We appreciate the work of each such person. And there are those who waste time and work only to stay in office. Today I signed the first decree to recall such a person. Such an Ambassador of Ukraine. From Morocco. The Ambassador from Georgia was also recalled,” as per Ukriform.

'If there are no weapons...they should find another job': Zelenskyy

Furthermore, the president also spoke to officials, emphasising that if there are no weapons, penalties, or limits on Russian business, then they should find another job. Zelenskyy added that he expects real results from their colleagues and representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, as well as Africa in the upcoming days. It is worth noting that the president expects similar outcomes from military attaches.

Zelenskyy went on to say that one of the most important frontlines is the diplomatic frontline. And he asserted that everyone there must work as hard as they can to help the army win. “Each on the diplomatic frontline must work just as each of our defenders on the battlefield,” citing Zelensky, The Guardian reported.

In addition to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on March 1 that Ukraine will withdraw its ambassadors from Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, as previously reported.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy spoke to the Norwegian Parliament on Tuesday, condemning Russian aggression on his nation and claiming that Russia wants to "destroy the foundation of Europe." During a live video speech to the 169-member Stortinget, Zelenskyy said that the destiny of Europe "is being decided now," as his Army continues to offer a blanket for broader European security to discourage Russian assault on the frontlines. "There are no prohibited targets for the Russians," he said, referring to Russia's ferocious and ruthless military efforts in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)