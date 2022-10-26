Zelenskyy Invites Rishi Sunak To Ukraine, Expresses Gratitude To UK For Support Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Rishi Sunak after he took over as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. During the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy said that they agreed to "write a new chapter" in the ties between Ukraine and Britain, including full support against the Russian offensive. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zelenskyy appreciated newly appointed UK PM Rishi Sunak for making his first call to Ukraine.

The embattled President expressed gratitude to the UK for showcasing full support to Ukraine. Zelenskyy tweeted, "In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations but the story is the same - full support in the face of Russian aggression. I appreciate PM’s first call to Ukraine. And always grateful for the support of the British people." In his nightly video address on 25 October, Ukraine's President spoke about his telephonic conversation with UK PM Rishi Sunak. According to Zelenskyy, the ties between the UK and Ukraine in the defence of democracy and freedom will be further strengthened. He stressed that Ukraine and Britain have been able to achieve the "best relations so far" and there is potential to further enhance cooperation. Zelenskyy revealed that he invited Sunak to visit Ukraine.

"Ukraine and Britain have achieved the best relations so far, but there is still potential to increase our cooperation to bring more benefits to our societies. I invited the Prime Minister to visit Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

Rishi Sunak reaffirms UK's backing for Ukraine

Following the conversation, the British government in a press release said that Rishi Sunak affirmed UK's backing and solidary for Ukraine. Sunak said that the UK will continue to support Ukraine under his premiership and Ukraine could rely on his administration for the same. He stressed the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety. Sunak and Zelenskyy agreed on the need to continue imposing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin through economic sanctions. Zelenskyy congratulated Sunak on his appointment and wished him a Happy Diwali. Sunak thanked him and expressed hope to soon meet him in person. Notably, the UK has been providing defence, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since Moscow began its offensive in Kyiv. Furthermore, the British government has been imposing sanctions against Russia to pressurise Kremlin to end the war in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the UK government said in the press release. "Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions," it added.

