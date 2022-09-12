Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out missile strikes at civilian infrastructure and creating power issues in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy. In a post on Facebook, Zelenskyy asked Russia if it still believes that it can intimidate Ukrainian citizens and break their will. He asserted that cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are less "scary and deadly" in comparison to Russia's "friendship and brotherhood."

"Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, make us into action? Did you really not understand anything? Didn't understand who we are? What are we for? What are we talking about?," Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post.

Zelenskyy stressed, "Without gas or without you? Without you. Without or without the light? Without you. Without water or without you? Without you. Without food or without you? Without you. Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst - for us not as scary and deadly as your "friendship and brotherhood". But history will put everything in place. And we will with gas, lights, water and food.. and WITHOUT you! But history will put everything in place.And we will with gas, lights, water and food.. and WITHOUT you!" He underscored that Ukraine will get electricity, gas, food and water without Russia. Zelenskyy in a tweet informed about a "total blackout" in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. He underscored that Russia's aim is to deprive people of heat and light and termed them as "terrorists."

A total blackout in the Kharkiv & Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk & Sumy regions. RF terrorists remain terrorists & attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat. #RussiaIsATerroristState — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2022

A total blackout in the Kharkiv & Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk & Sumy regions. RF terrorists remain terrorists & attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, the goal is to deprive people of light & heat. #RussiaIsATerroristState — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2022

'Ukraine moving forward & towards victory': Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded Ukraine's troops for the resistance demonstrated against Russian forces as the war marks 200 days. In his nightly video address on 11 September, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukrainian armed forces have been able to push the Russian troops out of the north, east and southern parts of Ukraine. He underscored that Ukrainian forces have been moving forward towards their victory against Russia. He expressed gratitude to Ukraine's troops for liberating the country's villages and towns as well as destroying Russia's convoys, warehouses, bases, headquarters, key crossings and bridges. Echoing similar remarks, the UK Ministry of Defence said, "In the face of Ukrainian advances, Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River." In his address on 10 September, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces have reclaimed about 2,000 kilometres of Ukraine's territory since early September.

"Our fighters, who heroically restrained the enemy, and now they do not restrain themselves. And they drive the occupiers out in the north, south and east. In all directions, but moving in only one direction forward and towards victory," Zelenskyy said in his address.

Image: AP