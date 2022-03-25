Amid the full-fledged Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, on Friday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his gratitude to the European Union leaders for working together in support of the war-hit nation. He further underscored the heavy sanctions on Moscow, inclusive of Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It is pertinent to mention that the Ukrainian President, during his virtual address, lamented that the aforementioned measures against Vladimir Putin could be implemented earlier, implying there was a chance the Kremlin would reconsider invading.

In addition, the Ukrainian Head of State appealed to the EU leaders, who assembled in Brussels on Thursday, to move quickly on Ukraine's application to join the bloc.

"Here, I ask you, do not delay. Please, Zelenskyy said while adding, "For us, this is a chance."

In a special mention to Germany and Hungary, the President urged both leaders to not hinder Kyiv's bid to associate with the bloc.

"Listen, Viktor (Hungarian Prime Minister), do you know what is happening in Mariupol? Zelenskyy said. "I want to be open once and for all you should decide for yourself, who you are for."

While Viktor Orban is perceived as Putin's close ally amongst EU leaders, Zelenskyy was hopeful that Germany will come forth in support of Ukraine 'in this decisive moment'.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 30

Amid fierce resistance put forth by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's servicemen and unrelenting military advancements by Russian troops, experts do not predict the end of the war in the near future. However, as the war on Ukraine has entered its 30th day, an UK intelligence report surfaced which states that Putin's forces have been witnessing sturdy combat operations by Ukraine's forces due to which the invasion of Ukraine appears to be a far-fetched goal.

In fact, the Mayor of the capital city of Kyiv's suburb Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn has said that the Ukrainian troops, territorial defence and even police are in '80 % control of our city' while adding that the active phase of the Russian invasion shall conclude by the end of April. Also, there are reports suggesting that Kremlin forces have stalled their military advancement in many areas.

"Russian forces advancing on the city from the northeast have stalled. Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the northwest have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance," Ukraine's Defence Ministry's statement had stated.

It is to mention that NATO has estimated that approximately 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. However, on the other hand, Ukraine has disclosed minimal information on the casualties of Ukrainian troops, although Zelenskyy claimed two weeks ago that roughly 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died.