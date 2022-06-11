Zelenskyy Reacts To Petition Demanding Freedom For Men Aged 18-60 To Leave Ukraine

Zelenskyy, on June 10, lashed out at the petition to lift the ban for men of 18-60 years old to leave Ukraine and cited Article 17 of the Constitution, which mandates the men in the country to defend the sovereignty of their nation.

"Fighting for the territorial integrity of the country in Ukraine is the responsibility of its people," Ukraine's president asserted.

Zelenskyy referenced Article 64, which allows for the rights and liberties to be limited during the martial law, which his administration imposed on February 24 after Russia's military launched an all-out military assault in Ukraine.

After first invoking the Martial Law, Zelenskyy extended it for the next 30 days -- nearly 19 days after it was first introduced in the backdrop of Russia's invasion.

Notably, Martial law is the temporary imposition of direct military control of normal civil functions or suspension of civil law by a government, especially in response to a temporary emergency where civil forces are overwhelmed, or in occupied territory. In a video message, President Zelensky had assured that his government along with the army will work to deter Russian aggression in the territory, also urging that the civilians refrain from panicking and instead fight.

"We are strong and are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone because we are Ukraine," he had said.

What is Ukraine Martial Law?

Martial law is generally implemented in a situation of civil unrest or at a time when a national crisis is ongoing or the country is in a state of war. This clearly explains President Zelensky's decision to impose the Ukraine martial law as Russian troops have launched an attack in Ukrainian regions. Zelenskyy had urged the citizens to remain calm, but he did not clarify the restriction that will be put in place while invoking the constitution's provision.

Earlier, a similar martial law was imposed in November 2018 across 10 regions of Ukraine following the increasing tensions with Russia. The law which was in force for 30 days banned all Russian civilians between 16 and 60 from entering the country, with exceptions for humanitarian purposes.