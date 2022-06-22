Zelenskyy Reiterates EU 7th Sanctions Package Against Russia 'needed As Soon As Possible'

On the 118th day of the brutal Russian onslaught on Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union (EU) to expedite efforts to impose the 7th package of sanctions against Moscow. In his regular late-night address, the president of the embattled ex-Soviet nation demanded that the penalties must be approved as soon as possible. He went on to outline distinctive reasons why the sanctions should be forced on Russia.

"In all negotiations with foreign partners, I constantly emphasise that the seventh package of EU sanctions is needed as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said as per Ukraine's President Office. "Russia must feel the growing pressure for the war and its aggressive anti-European policy," he added.

Zelenskyy stressed new Russian threats to Lithuania over the goods transit row, Moscow's "malicious lies" about the global food crisis, and pressure on energy supplies to European nations were a few reasons why he deemed the 7th package necessary.

It is pertinent to mention that Russia threatened the "population of Lithuania" after Vilnius refused to allow the transit of steel or iron ore through its territory to Russia's Kaliningrad. "Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions," Nikolai Patroshev, a close ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin said, without specifying the nature of retaliation, merely indicating that it would be "interagency." As per the Guardian, Patroshev reportedly upped his rhetoric after a meeting in the EU transit region- which is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.

EU sanctions on Russia amid war

The much-discussed 7th package of sanctions tabled at the EU includes a ban on the export of Russian gold. This comes after the 27-nation union agreed on the 6th package against the Russian Federation on June 3. The proposed package included an embargo on Russian oil and petroleum products via sea. The debate on the same lasted for nearly a month after EU President Ursula von der Leyen presented it. Apart from the partial ban on Russian oil, the leaders also cut off the Russian largest investment bank Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system and banned two more state-owned broadcasters from cable and internet networks.

The new package of penalties against Russia includes a moratorium on the export of European technologies to Russia, including so-called dual-use commodities, Polish RMC radio reported. According to Przydacz, the EU is also mulling an additional ban on Russian banking systems as well as propaganda and disinformation outlets. This comes as the EU has recommended the council to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The decision is expected to be taken during June 23 to 24 meetings.

(Image: AP)