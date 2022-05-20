As the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war entered its 86th day, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his nighttime speech that the village of Desna, in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv, was targeted by Russian missiles on Thursday, leaving "many dead". Zelensky said, “Russian strikes on Chernihiv region, in particular the terrible blow on the Desna, there is an analysis of debris, many dead.”

Further, the embattled President went on to say that there have been constant strikes on the Odesa area and central Ukrainian cities, adding that Donbas has utterly been wrecked. He also claimed, “All this has no and cannot have any military explanation for Russia."

Zelenskyy provided a bleak assessment of the situation in Donbas in his night speech, saying, "There is hell, and that is not an exaggeration. Donbas is completely destroyed."

Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress in liberating the Kharkiv region: Zelenskyy

In addition to this, Ukraine's President described the attack as a "deliberate" and unlawful attempt to kill as many Ukrainian citizens as possible. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are making progress in liberating the Kharkiv region. He even noted that the invaders in Donbas are attempting to raise pressure. He added, “The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army — all this is not just fighting during the war."

In the night speech, Zelenskyy continued that the Russian soldiers have attempted to destroy as many residences, social centers, and businesses as they can.He added that this is what will constitute the Ukrainian people's genocide, for which the invaders will undoubtedly face punishment.

The Ukrainian President also informed that the first trial against a Russian war criminal has already started in Ukraine. And it would come to an end with the international tribunal's full restoration of justice. He said, “I am sure of it. We will find and bring to justice all those who give and carry out criminal orders."

Apart from this, as the Russia Ukraine conflict heats up, reports have surfaced that eight people have been killed and another 12 have been injured after Russian soldiers conducted a missile attack on the village of Desna. Ukraine's official emergency agency acknowledged the incident and the number of casualties. According to the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, the Russian assailants launched four missiles at approximately 5 a.m. (local time) on May 17, Tuesday, two of which damaged buildings in the village.

