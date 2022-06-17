Zelenskyy Says Ukraine 'earned Right' For EU Bid; Calls For More Weapons To Deter Russia

As the brutal Russian war escalated for four months now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday expressed readiness to work to attain full member status of the European Union (EU). This comes as Zelenskyy met with President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit. During a joint press briefing alongside French, German, and Italian leaders, the embattled President reiterated his calls to expedite the process of ensuring Kyiv's access to the European Union.

Noting the Russian atrocities committed in the war, Zelenskyy stressed, "Ukrainians have already earned the right to embark on this path." "Granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union can significantly strengthen freedom in Europe and become an important successful decision on its historical path," he said.

During his speech, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine is ready to carry out the necessary work to gain full membership in the EU. He, however, emphasised that the EU must fast-track the candidacy procedure to ensure Kyiv is "transformed into a full member" of the 27-nation bloc. In his usual passionate tone, he reckoned that the best way to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and Europe's "common and strong position" is by pushing for Ukrainian integration into the EU.

"Ukraine can amplify freedom in Europe historically and become one of the key European decisions of the first-third of 21st century," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked. "The very course of European history has proved the correctness of the European Union's positive response to Ukraine's aspirations. The status of a candidate for membership in the European Union for Ukraine can historically strengthen freedom in Europe and become one of the key European decisions of the first third of the XXI century," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia aims 'to break' Ukraine & 'whole of' Europe: Zelenskyy

After over 113 days into the war, Russia has continued to pound Ukraine, targetting commercial and residential infrastructure and causing impeccable damage to human lives. Recalling the atrocities committed by Russian troops in his country, Zelenskyy on Thursday claimed that Russia's ultimate goal is "to break Ukraine" and subsequently destroy "whole or Europe through Ukraine." Speaking in the presence of the European leaders, Zelenskyy mentioned the attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine amounted to an attack on all of Europe.

"Russia wants to demonstrate that united Europe is unable to be effective and that European values do not work for protecting freedom. We can and we should break the scenario and prove to them that Europe will continue to be free, democratic, and...united," Zelenskyy told his counterparts.

Zelenskyy requests 'more weapons' from West

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy briefly noted the developments in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The invaders used nearly 3,000 missiles until this month to strike Ukraine's civilian population, he pointed out. He underlined, Ukrainian defenders will steadily gain leverage and deter Russian aggression provided they are supplied with more weapons and ammunition, Zelenskyy said. "Each batch of such supplies equals rescued Ukrainians... The more powerful weapons we get the faster we can liberate our people...and land," he concluded.