In the wake of the growing Russian aggression against Kyiv, the West has committed to drawing a "new Marshall Plan" for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday in a video message posted on Telegram. Zelenskyy asserted that the commitment came from UK PM Boris Johnson and indicated that all western allies "will form the support for the plan."

"There will be a new Marshall Plan for Ukraine. The West will form this support package. The British Prime Minister said this today. A man of his word, a sincere friend of Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as quoted by CNN.

It is to note that the Marshall Plan was an initiative to rebuild Western Europe immediately after World War II. The strategy behind the initiative was to stave off Communist influence on Europe, the US Office of the Historian, Foreign Services Institute explained. Also, known as European Recovery Program, the plan was implemented in 1948

In his video message, Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine is already expecting tough decisions from the European Union. "Sanctions against Russia, for this war, for this aggression, which its authors will regret. They will," he said. Calling on the Russian leadership to end the harrowing atrocities that have pushed millions out of their homes in Ukraine, Zelenskyy added, "It is so important that the Russian leadership realizes that the world will follow the example of the United States, Great Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia, Japan, and other free countries. So, the world cannot be fooled. Sanctions cannot be avoided."

Zelenskyy hails UK's decision to 'phase out' dependence on Russian oil

The Ukrainian President also hailed the UK plan to "phase out" dependence on Russian oil, oil products, and natural gas by the end of 2022. He also went on to thank Russian citizens who staged anti-war protests in several Russian cities. "I am grateful to those Russian who support us, take to the streets and fight...for peace," Zelenskyy said. In conclusion, he urged Russia to "sit down at negotiating table for honest substantive talks" to end the war, CNN reported.

On the 14th day of the raging war, at least two million people, including children have fled Ukraine in less than two weeks pushing Europe towards the world refugee crisis since World War II, the UN said. In addition, the humanitarian situation in the besieged cities grew direr, especially in Mariupol where mutilated bodies lay uncollected on streets. Meanwhile, satellite images from Planet Labs PBC on Tuesday showed a military build-up of Belarusian and suspected Russian helicopters outside Minsk.

