Zelenskyy Seeks World's Attention To Zaporizhzhia NPP Attack To Isolate Russia Amid War

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday stated that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has significantly deteriorated. Zelenskyy made this remark while addressing the nation’s citizens during a night speech. He said that they will insist on fresh sanctions against Russia for posing such a worldwide threat and will “draw the world's attention to this”. Further, the embattled President asserted, “Russian terrorists became the first in the world to use a nuclear plant for terror. The biggest in Europe!”

Speaking about new sanction measures from Canada and the United States against Russia, he hailed Switzerland for its support to the seventh European Union sanctions package. The President even said, “The general tendency to strengthen sanctions remains unchanged and will continue increasing the price for this terror, terror against our people, for the terrorist state.”

Besides this, the President also appreciated and thanked the Ukrainian troops for the heroic efforts they are making to keep back the enemy in the most dangerous areas of the frontline. He claimed, “The Russian army will not change its tactics.” He asserted at the night address that the enemy is relying on artillery and indiscriminate shelling since the invaders are aware that they would be defeated by the Ukrainians in a direct confrontation because they are less skilled.

IAEA head expressed concern about the bombardment of Zaporizhzhia NPP

Meanwhile, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressed his grave concern about the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine. He cautioned that the attack highlights the very real possibility of a nuclear accident, which may endanger the environment and human health in Ukraine and beyond. Grossi urged everyone to show restraint within the nuclear site and condemned violent acts committed at or close to the nuclear power plant, including against agency employees.

According to media reports, Grossi said in a statement, “I strongly and urgently appeal to all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in the vicinity of this important nuclear facility, with its six reactors".

The head of the IAEA stated that the possibility of a nuclear disaster posed by the bombardment at Europe's largest nuclear power plant might endanger public health and the environment in Ukraine and other areas of the world. According to the IAEA statement, he emphasised that the Ukrainian employees operating the facility must be given the freedom to carry out their crucial jobs without being threatened or under any pressure. Grossi urged the IAEA to be present to offer technical assistance for nuclear safety and security in order to stop the situation from getting further worse.