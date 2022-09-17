Zelenskyy Set To Address UNGA Session Despite Staunch Opposition By Russia Amid War

Despite staunch opposition by the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Earlier on Friday, September 16, the 193-member General Assembly voted to make an exception to permit the embattled President to deliver a pre-recorded speech. More than 100 nations, including India, voted through a video statement to allow the Ukrainian President to speak at the high-level UNGA session.

The document that was approved expressed concern that leaders of "peace-loving" UN nations are unable to attend the session in person due to "reasons beyond their control owing to ongoing foreign invasion, aggression, military hostilities that do not allow safe departure from and return to their countries, or the need to discharge their national defense and security duties and functions.” The decision was approved with as many as 101 votes in favour, seven against, including ones from Russia, Syria, Belarus, Cuba, and Eritrea, and 19 abstentions.

UNGA to hold entirely in-person session after two years

Although Zelenskyy was allowed to submit a recorded statement that would be played in the General Assembly hall, it was made clear in the document that this would not serve as a template for high-level assembly meetings in the future. The annual gathering of world leaders at the General Assembly was entirely virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the assembly decided that all speeches should be delivered in person this year, with the exception of the Ukrainian President. According to reports, the session's main event is expected to be a high-level week, September 20-26, which will be attended by heads of state, government and Foreign Ministers from various countries.

US Secy Blinken to join a ministerial meeting on Ukraine

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to participate in a UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine, which is scheduled to take place on September 22. "On September 22, the Secretary will participate in the UN Security Council ministerial on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine," Michele Sison, Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations, told reporters, as per Sputnik. According to Sison, the US will also urge nations to reach an agreement on the necessity of reforming the UN Security Council.

Image: AP