Zelenskyy Set To Consider Gay Marriage Petition; Likely To Legalise It In Ukraine: Report

In a significant development amid the ongoing war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely to consider a petition calling to legalise gay marriage in the country. Although Ukrainian flags have flown at pride events all across the Western world, homosexual marriage remains incredibly unpopular in Ukraine. The petition, which was submitted in early June, recently reached 25,000 signatures, propelling Zelenskyy to respond to it. "At this point in time, every day can be the last. Let people of the same sex get the opportunity to start a family and have an official document to prove it. They need the same rights as traditional couples," the petition reads, referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, RT News reported.

According to reports, Zelenskyy's position on the issue is not clear despite portraying himself as a liberal during his 2019 election campaign. Although he has refrained from saying anything negative about the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) people, members of his party have attempted to push legislation that would make propaganda of homosexuality and transgenderism illegal. Despite Zelenskyy's efforts to further integrate Ukraine with the West, the country's LGBT rights advocates appear dissatisfied with the President.

Around 24% Ukrainians bat for same-sex marriage: Poll

Recently, gay pride celebrations around the West hoisted the Ukrainian flag. Meanwhile, the Irish government also incorporated the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag into the LGBT rainbow, in an attempt to greet gay Ukrainian refugees. However, a poll conducted in Ukraine revealed that between 9% to 24% of respondents believe that couples of the same sex should be permitted to marry. Furthermore, in a poll conducted in 2019, at least 14% of Ukrainians think that homosexuality should be accepted by society, whereas a year later, 6% of the people considered homosexuality "justifiable," RT News reported.

Global acceptance of LGBTQ community gained momentum across world in 2021: Report

Despite significant improvements in legislation and norms around the world regarding same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, public opinion on the acceptance of homosexuality in society remains severely split by country, region, and economic development. However, according to a report by the US-based Pew Research Centre, the global acceptance of the LGBTQ community gained momentum around the world since 2021. Nonetheless, this does not mean that stigma, prejudice, or homophobic violence are no longer present, the report stated.

Image: AP