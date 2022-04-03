In the midst of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, the president of the war-torn nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has slammed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the lack of initiative and effort in ending the Russia-Ukraine war. During a night video speech, Zelensky addressed the Hungarian Prime Minister, saying that the Ukrainian authorities has not seen any attempt by him to end the war.

According to Ukrinform, Zelenskyy said, “I want to address another person who does not seem to fully understand what is happening. Not only in Ukraine but throughout Europe. The Prime Minister of Hungary. He is virtually the only one in Europe to openly support Putin.” He went on to say that the nation did not want anything specific from the Budapest government.

The embattled President also pointed out that Ukraine had not gotten any crucial defence help from Budapest and had not witnessed moral leadership. He claimed, “We did not receive the vital transit of defense aid; we did not see moral leadership. We saw no effort to stop the war! Why so?” He further added that all of Europe wishes for peace and is currently working to put an end to the conflict and restore peace. However, Zelenskyy asked, “why is official Budapest opposed to the whole of Europe, to all civilized countries? For what?”

'The honesty that Orban lacks': Zelenskyy

Simultaneously, Zelenskyy stated that the most important factor was the public's view. He highlighted that the people of Ukraine support the people of Hungary and vice versa. Further, according to Ukraine's President, Hungarian PM Orban could have lost his honesty. He said, “If it is a war, then I call it a war, not a ‘special operation.’ If this is a threat to the whole of Europe, then I call it a threat to the whole of Europe. This is called the honesty that Orban lacks. He may have lost it somewhere in his contacts with Moscow,” Ukrinform reported.

Apart from this, Ukraine's President expressed gratitude to those who took the streets in the momentarily seized cities. The President praised all who are fighting to protect Ukraine and its independence from Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, said on Saturday that the entire Kyiv area has been 'liberated' from Russian soldiers. "Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, and the whole Kyiv region were liberated from the invader!" the Ukrainian defence official wrote on her official Facebook page.

Image: AP