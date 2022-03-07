After Russia warned that it will soon start missile strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to do more for his embattled country, saying “sanctions are not enough”. In a video statement released on Sunday, Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defence Ministry’s announcement that it would strike the war-torn country’s military-industrial complex. He also called for organising a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.

“Russia announced that tomorrow it'll be bombing our defence industry enterprises. Most of them are located in our cities, with civilians around. It’s a murder. I didn’t hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelenskyy stated, adding, “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient.”

“Think about the sense of impunity of the occupiers that they can announce such planned atrocities,” he said.

Zelenskyy pledges to punish 'every scum' who committed atrocities

On the same day, Zelenskyy went on to accuse the West of killing Ukrainians as he asked the EU nations, US, UK and the allied nations to provide Kyiv with fighter jets so that the nation can counter Russian missiles. He even slammed what he described as “weak” NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone. He further accused the Russian state media of spreading misinformation about Ukrainian forces and his own location in what he stated was to discourage resistance fighters and erode support for Ukraine from nations worldwide.

Further, the Ukrainian leader pledged to “punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. We'll find every scum who was shelling our cities, our people, who was shooting the missiles, who was giving orders. You'll not have a quiet place on this earth – except for a grave.”

Ukraine-Russia war

Meanwhile, it is to mention that till now, Moscow has been claiming that it has been targeting military and strategic important points. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly blamed the war on Ukraine’s leadership and criticised their resistance to the invasion. Moscow had earlier even declared a partial ceasefire on the route for the civilians to escape the war zone. However, hours later, the ceasefire was breached and Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities.

Now, amid escalating tensions between the two nations, the third round of peace talks will take place on Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. On the other hand, US special forces and UK's SAS commandos are getting ready for a high-risk rescue of Zelenskyy as the war in Ukraine intensifies. According to the Mirror, at least 70 UK elite soldiers and 150 US Navy Seals are training for a rescue mission alongside Ukrainian forces.

(Image: AP)

