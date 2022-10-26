Zelenskyy Urges EU To Pour $38 Billion Into Ukraine Even As War With Russia Rages On

As the Russian forces rage their offensive in Bakhmut, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European leaders to offer greater financial support for his country. While addressing a virtual conference with European Union leaders, Zelenskyy urged EU nations to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his country. During his speech, the war-embattled President underscored the hefty amount as an unsustainable amount-- which is significant to salaries of teachers, doctors, social benefits, and pensions.

"This potential is available. This potential exists in particular thanks to the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions. Our dialogue continues. And I believe that it will develop from abstract numbers to specifics. A specific amount of funding, with specific sources," he said. "Especially since the Ukrainian potential is such that we can give much more in return!

This is what Russia is fighting for, this is what reconstruction means for Ukraine, this is what victory means for Ukraine and this is what peace in Ukraine means," he added.

Further, President Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is the physical security of Europe against any new attack of Russian tyranny and added it is Kyiv that can guarantee and will guarantee that Russian revanchism will not break our European home.

Also, he emphasised Ukraine as the energy security of Europe and added the freedom of his territory is significant for the 27-nation bloc too. "When we free our entire territory from Russian invaders, the European Union will be able to replace dirty Russian energy resources with our help. And our export of electricity – potentially tens of gigawatts – will be one of the fundamental pillars of European climate policy," according to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy projects Ukraine as a major guarantee for world food

Underscoring Ukraine as the major source that can guarantee food security to the whole world, Zelenskyy, urged the EU leaders to pour maximum support into a fight against the war-torn nation. He said the more efficient Ukraine's agricultural production, the more important food exports are, and the calmer the social situation in all those regions of the planet from which waves of migrants to Europe are possible. "This is exactly why Russia needs control over Ukraine. This is not just some political ambition. These are very clear security, energy, food, and industrial calculations. Calculations will not come true for Russia. Never. The Ukrainian people will defend their state and their freedom. And the invaders are already aware of this," he said.

Image: President of Ukraine