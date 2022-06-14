Zelenskyy Urges German Chancellor Scholz To Support Ukraine And 'worry Less' About Russia

Embattled Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to express unwavering support for Kyiv, accusing him of being overly concerned about the implications for Berlin's relations with Moscow. Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with German public television ZDF on June 13. It is pertinent to mention here that Scholz may make his first trip to Ukraine on 16 June.

“We need from Chancellor Scholz the certainty that Germany supports Ukraine. He and his government must decide: there can’t be a trade-off between Ukraine and relations with Russia,” Zelenskyy stated.

According to the tabloid, Bild am Sonntag, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv this month alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. According to the article, the visit to Kyiv is likely to take place ahead of the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, which is set to commence on June 26. However, none of these reports has been confirmed by Germany.

Ukraine slams 3 countries prioritising own economic interests over ongoing conflict

All three countries have been chastised by Kyiv and its western allies for allegedly dragging their feet in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders in the east, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons or prioritising their own economic interests over Ukraine's freedom and security. For his repeated statement that Russia should not be humiliated while Moscow and Kyiv negotiate for peace, French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire from Ukraine as well as certain EU member countries.

Scholz, like the other two leaders, denies that they are dragging their feet on arms deliveries. He has so far turned down invitations to visit Kyiv, stating he would only travel once he had something solid to declare. Scholz told reporters earlier on June 13 that Germany was delivering Ukraine some of the world's most powerful mobile artillery weapons, but that it would take time since German crews would have to be trained to handle them first.

According to reports, Scholz and Macron are among the EU leaders who believe that giving the title of EU candidate country during the 23-24 June EU meeting is premature. France has suggested a "European political community" that would establish a new framework that would allow nations pursuing EU membership to work more closely together.

Image: AP