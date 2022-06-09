Zelenskyy Urges International Companies To Leave Russia And Enter Ukraine

On the 106th day of the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged companies who have not shuttered operations in Russia to depart the nation and start operating in Ukraine. While addressing the United States business leaders at the Yale CEO meeting, he also warned of severe famine if Moscow does not break its blockade of Ukrainian ports, which has impeded the shipment of grains.

According to a statement from the President of Ukraine's office, 100 top executives from across the world, as well as notable academics from American universities such as Yale, Harvard, and Columbia, attended this year's event which took place in New York. President Zelenskyy who joined the summit via video conference mode further expressed his gratitude to the people, businesses, and government of the United States for their support for Ukraine.

'Companies that are in the market of the Russian Federation must leave'

During a question-and-answer session, the President was asked what global business leaders, particularly American business leaders, might do to assist Ukraine now and in the post-war recovery process. Responding to that, Zelenskyy asserted that members of the international business community can assist if their enterprises ultimately leave the aggressor nation's market and fight to weaken Moscow by continuing to implement effective severe sanctions.

In addition to this, Zelenskyy went on to say that these enterprises can find a place in the Ukrainian market. International corporations will boost the Ukrainian economy by building offices in the war-torn country, creating jobs for residents who have lost their jobs and homes as a result of the war, as per the statement.

Furthermore, Ukraine's President emphasised, "This is our common war. Companies that are in the market of the Russian Federation must leave, and leave fully. The most important thing for us is that their taxes will not finance the weapons with which the Russians are killing us".

Forthcoming winter would be the "most difficult winter" for Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, the Head of State warned that the forthcoming winter would be the "most difficult winter" for Ukraine since its independence. Zelenskyy said in his late-night speech that the nation will not sell gas or coal to foreign countries. He added that the gas or coal in the nation will be utilised by the citizens of Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy said, “In the current situation due to Russia's aggression, this will indeed be the most difficult winter of all the years of independence. But! Everything is alright. We must go through it so that our people feel the normal work of the state.”

Zelenskyy also indicated that they have been working hard to improve Ukraine's power export capability. He asserted that if Ukraine joined Europe's unified energy network, power exports will assist to boost foreign exchange earnings and stabilise the energy situation in neighbouring nations.

(Image: AP)