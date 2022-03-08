Zelenskyy Urges UK To Recognise Russia As Terrorist State, Asserts 'missile Defence Vital'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, on Tuesday addressed the House of Commons via video link. Zelenskyy, who received a standing ovation from British MPs before his address, said that our fight is like the war against Nazis. He also urged the UK to recognise Russia as a "terrorist state".

The Ukrainian President compared Ukraine's fight against Russia's 'special military operation' to the British war effort against Nazis in World War II.

He informed that "Continuous shelling is taking place in places around the hospitals and churches are getting destroyed. On day eight, we saw Russian attack nuclear power plant."

Zelenskyy added, "We did feel that alliances don't work all the time. On Day 11, cities were hit. Continuous shelling was reported in hospitals and cities. On Day 12, we killed many Russian troops. On day 13, a child was killed because of dehydration in Mariupol."

Zelenskyy says missile defence is vital; recognise Russia as 'terrorist state'

"Hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people in cities are on the verge of life and death. Literally. Not as it sounds in the comments of politicians about providing Ukraine with vital combat aircraft. We need vital missile defence. It is vital!' he said.

The Ukrainian President, however, said that Kyiv will continue to fight and not give up whatever be the cost. "We will fight, we will not give up. we will fight till the end," he said.

Zelenskyy also urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the pressure of sanctions on Russia and recognise the country as a terrorist state.

'Ordinary Ukrainians are inspiring millions': Johnson

After Zenenskyy's speech to MPs, UK Prime Minister Johnson said that ordinary Ukrainian citizens are inspiring millions of people by their courage. He reiterated that Britain and its allies will supply weapons and impose sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Never before in centuries of parliamentary history has the House of Commons listened to an address like that given by President @ZelenskyyUa today.



We will employ every method we can for however long it takes to ensure Putin’s invasion fails and Ukraine is free once more. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 8, 2022

Moscow's military offensive against Kyiv is on the thirteenth day. The attack has killed at least 400 civilians, including 38 children, Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed, warning that actual numbers could be higher.