Zelenskyy Visits Front-line Cities Of Mykolaiv, Odesa To Boost Morale Of Soldiers, Doctors

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify with the Kremlin aiming to capture more and more territories, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently traveled outside the nation's capital Kyiv to the front-line southern cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa. According to a BBC report, Russian forces have been attempting to seize the Black Sea coast and have identified both cities as major targets. As per the President's office, Zelenskyy examined damaged structures and talked with soldiers, authorities, and health personnel.

During a visit to Odesa on Saturday, June 18, the Ukrainian President inspected a building destroyed by a Russian missile attack. He was escorted by Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, who showed him around a residential building that was struck on April 23, Associated Press reported. Following that, the Ukrainian president said on his Telegram channel that eight people have lost their lives in the Russian strikes, including a three-month-old infant. He added that attack was "a terrible crime for which there are no excuses."

Zelenskyy visits Odesa hospital

According to the Ukrainian President’s office, Zelenskyy reviewed the functioning of an Odesa hospital while on a working trip to the region. The Head of State toured the trauma centre and spoke with injured troops receiving treatment at a hospital. The President even gave state honours and bestowed prestigious and military titles on medics on the eve of their professional holiday.

Referring to the doctors' efforts in the war, Zelenskyy said, “The war is on the frontline, where our soldiers, our army are. But you are also on the frontline - saving our lives, helping wounded servicemen, helping civilians who come to you every day. We are proud that there are such doctors in our state.”

(Credit: president.gov.ua)

Furthermore, Zelenskyy paid a visit to the Ukrainian forces' frontline posts in the Mykolaiv area. He was also briefed on the front-line operational situation. The President later addressed the defenders and awarded honours from the state.

Zelenskyy said while addressing the soldiers, “I want to thank you for the great service - each and everyone! For defending our state... defending our sovereignty. I want to wish you all the best. Take care of Ukraine - the only thing we have.”

(Credit: president.gov.ua)

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy has even visited the base in the Odesa region, inspected weaponry samples, and the shooting range of Ministry of Internal Affairs troops. He later convened a meeting to discuss the present situation in the region.

Apart from this, earlier in the month of June, Zelenskyy had made a second public visit to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are stationed. He had visited Ukrainian servicemen stationed in the Donbas region who have been impacted by the war and commended them for their service. According to media reports, the Donbas region is experiencing a supply scarcity as well as heavy bombing.

(Image: president.gov.ua)