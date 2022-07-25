Zelenskyy Vows To 'do All It Takes' To Destroy Russian Troops As War Enters Day 152

As the war burgeoned in East Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday pledged to do all he can to inflict as much damage to Russian invaders as possible. Speaking at his usual nightly video address, instilled with confidence, Zelenskyy hailed the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, which he announced last year. The embattled President stated: "Ukrainians will never give up their independence. And they will not break from the inside as has happened more than once."

Noting the upcoming annual holiday on July 28, Zelenskyy stressed it is an important week ahead as the holiday will be marked amid what he described as the "cruel war." Addressing his countrymen, donned in usual military fatigues, Zelenskyy urged citizens to "celebrate at the time of such a brutal war- in the sixth month of it," adding that "after eight years of war in Donbass...but we will celebrate it all because Ukrainians cannot be broken."

To note, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood was stipulated by Zelenskyy last year to commemorate the country's late ruler Prince Volodymyr the Great. It is marked on the same day as the Day of Baptism of Rus, and it is a part of Ukraine's rich heritage. "The Day of Ukrainian Statehood will assert the connection of Ukrainians living now with many generations of our people. The state-building experience of Ukrainians, our culture, our identity, and Ukrainian character are more than a thousand years old," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy claimed those unaware of the battles Ukraine fought, exploit warriors. "Only those who do not know the truth of history and do not feel its meaning could decide to attack us. After all that our people have gone through, after all, that we have learned over the centuries," Zelenskyy said.

'Even occupiers admit we will win': Zelenskyy

Referring to radio transmissions between Russian troops to their families, Zelenskyy claimed that in several transcripts Russian occupiers admitted that Ukraine could win the war. "We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them," Zelenskyy said. Holding the spirits, the President further said the defenders of Ukraine will "do everything to inflict highest possible damage on the enemy and to gather for Ukraine as much support as possible."

(Image: @President.gov.ua)